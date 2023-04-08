Sukanta Majumdar Claims TMC 'punishing' Tribals Who Joined BJP With 'dandavat Parikrama'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, in a scathing attack on Friday, alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is doing everything to 'insult' the Tribal community. According to the BJP leader, some ST community women who joined BJP, were allegedly forced by the TMC to rejoin the ruling party and perform a 'dandavat parikrama' as punishment.

“TMC did everything to insult them (Tribal community). I appeal to all people of the tribal community across the nation to protest against the party as they are anti-tribal,” said Majumdar.

Majumdar alleges ST community women being punished by TMC

Sharing the video of the alleged incident on Twitter, Majumdar said, “Martina Kisku, Shiuli Mardi, Thakran Soren and Malati Murmu, resident of Tapan Gofanagar, Tapan, joined BJP yesterday. They belong to the ST community. Today, TMC goons forced them to return to TMC and punished them by asking them to do Dandavat Parikrama.”

“TMC has time and again insulted tribal people. This takes it even higher. This is highly condemnable. We firmly stand with our karyakartas and will do everything to protect them,” he added.

Last year, the BJP had shared a video of TMC Minister Akhil Giri making derogatory remarks against President Droupadi Murmu and BJP Bengal’s Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, who is also a prominent tribal leader. BJP I-T Cell head Amit Malviya had stated that this clearly showcased that the "TMC hates tribals."

What is a dandavat parikrama?

A dandavat parikrama is performed by touching the whole body to the ground, i.e. lying down on the ground, and moving forward with folded hands, then getting up again and repeating the same. It is often performed by devotees in the vicinity of temples.