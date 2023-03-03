Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, stating that his complaints regarding the Arvind Kejriwal-led party "have now started to vindicate".

In his new press release, Sukesh claimed that the arrest of Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case "is only the start". "Whatever is ongoing in regards to “Mr. Sisodia” is only the start, as I have stated before in my complaints. He has looted commissions in every department that he was heading as being a Dy Chief Minister, and I have closely watched and been along, being close to them, I know how they work, all that matters to them is commission," he alleged in a press release.

Sukesh launches attack on AAP

He also claimed that AAP leaders recieved kickbacks over several schemes including a tablet procurement deal for the welfare of poor children.

"I have stated before Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain even did not spare poor children’s education welfare, the tablet’s procurement, which was first dealt through me through a Chinese firm on the instructions of Kejriwal and Sisodia was dropped at the last moment only because someone else was offering 20% commission kickback. Later even books, stationary etc were also given to companies who were offering kickbacks, even the smallest of contracts they wanted and made a commission out of it," Sukesh alleged.

On Arvind Kejriwal's claim that no money was found at the residence of Sisodia during CBI searches, Sukesh alleged that money earned by the AAP leaders in the form of "commission" are invested in Telangana and most of it is in shell companies in Singapore and Hong Kong.