Sukesh Chandrashekhar Claims He's A 'lobbyist'; 'bridge Between Business Firms, States'

In a massive development, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned an explosive letter to the media, claiming that he was working only a corporate lobbyist and was the bridge between the state government and big firms. Chandrashekhar also stated that it is wrong to say that he's a "conman" or "thug" as he is not convicted yet.

Here are some of his shocking claims in the letter:

'Many influential individuals involved'

'Was working as a corporate lobbyist'

'Was the bridge between state governments and big firms'

'Close to many parties, big businessmen'

'Made few hundred crores in commissions'

Claims 'mediating' for Ranbaxy brothers

'Will fight 2024 elections and win'

Conman claims extortion from officials

'I was in a relationship with Jacqueline (Actress Jacqueline Fernandez)'

'Gave gifts as I was in relationship with her'

'My friends in Bollywood being targeted'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens letter for the media:

Sukesh also alleged that DG Tihar Jail pressurised him and extorted Rs 12.50 crores from him. He further said that when he informed the same to Economic Offences Wing (EOW), no action was taken. Sukesh, calling himself a corporate lobbyist, said that he is a link between the businesses and the state government.

"I have made a few hundred crores from corporate lobbying and there is no need for me to con or cheat anyone," he claimed in the letter.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case details

The Patiala House Court recently took cognisance of the ED's chargesheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, wife Leena Maria Paul, and others in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. All the accused are currently in judicial custody. The ED recently arrested them for running an extortion racket despite being locked up in Delhi's Rohini jail.

The ED has conducted searches at various properties linked to Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, the agency seized 16 high-end vehicles that were registered in the name of Leena Maria Paul's firms or in the name of third parties. It has also emerged that Chandrashekar deliberately built the structure for transferring the proceeds of crime and thus actively participated in the process of money laundering.

