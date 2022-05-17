Last Updated:

Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Hunger Strike For 25 Days; Levels Of Vitals Low: Lawyer

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been making headlines for his connections with several Bollywood stars.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Image: PTI


Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has been making headlines for his Rs 200-crore extortion case and also for his connections with several Bollywood stars. In the most recent development in the case, Chandrashekhar has been on a hunger strike for the last 25 days, as per his lawyer. This news comes days after Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 crore were attached for her links to him, and for receiving gifts from him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar on hunger strike

Republic Media Network has accessed the most recent development in the ongoing Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, in which the conman is now reported to be on a hunger strike. His lawyer mentioned he has been on a strike while in jail, for the last 25 days. His medical reports were also accessed and they reveal that several vitals including Chandrashekhar's Keto levels have been low since he went on a hunger strike.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of cheating former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Chandrashekhar, in collaboration with his wife Leena Maria Paul, used tech applications to imitate government officers to extort money.

As mentioned above, Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 Cr were attached in the case and Republic Media Network accessed her statement to the ED. She claimed she was duped by the conman and said, "I knew him as the owner of Sun TV. He gave several big gifts to my siblings. Gave me a horse and a Mini Cooper car also. I got a phone call which I know now was a fake phone call from MHA. Then Sukesh transferred money into my sister's account."

READ | Sukesh Chandrashekhar targetted Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan with gifts, according to ED

She also allegedly received gifts from him including 3 designer bags, diamond jewellery sets, footwear from Gucci and Louis Vuitton, 2 Hermes bracelets, and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh. Earlier reports by ANI also stated that the duo was in a relationship, but Chandrashekhar mentioned that the relationship had no connection to his case.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar issues statement on Sukesh Chandrashekhar, denies meeting conman
READ | Already in jail, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar arrested by ED in bribery case
READ | ED to confront TTV Dhinakaran with Sukesh Chandrashekhar in 2017 bribery case: Sources
READ | ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 cr in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
Tags: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Enforcement Directorate, Aditi Singh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND