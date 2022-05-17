Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Hunger Strike For 25 Days; Levels Of Vitals Low: Lawyer

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has been making headlines for his Rs 200-crore extortion case and also for his connections with several Bollywood stars. In the most recent development in the case, Chandrashekhar has been on a hunger strike for the last 25 days, as per his lawyer. This news comes days after Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 crore were attached for her links to him, and for receiving gifts from him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar on hunger strike

Republic Media Network has accessed the most recent development in the ongoing Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, in which the conman is now reported to be on a hunger strike. His lawyer mentioned he has been on a strike while in jail, for the last 25 days. His medical reports were also accessed and they reveal that several vitals including Chandrashekhar's Keto levels have been low since he went on a hunger strike.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of cheating former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Chandrashekhar, in collaboration with his wife Leena Maria Paul, used tech applications to imitate government officers to extort money.

As mentioned above, Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 Cr were attached in the case and Republic Media Network accessed her statement to the ED. She claimed she was duped by the conman and said, "I knew him as the owner of Sun TV. He gave several big gifts to my siblings. Gave me a horse and a Mini Cooper car also. I got a phone call which I know now was a fake phone call from MHA. Then Sukesh transferred money into my sister's account."

She also allegedly received gifts from him including 3 designer bags, diamond jewellery sets, footwear from Gucci and Louis Vuitton, 2 Hermes bracelets, and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh. Earlier reports by ANI also stated that the duo was in a relationship, but Chandrashekhar mentioned that the relationship had no connection to his case.