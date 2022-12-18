Sukesh Drops Another Letter Bomb Against AAP, Dares Kejriwal To Sack Satyender Jain

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has dropped another letter bomb against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that Arvind Kejriwal's agents are pressuring him and his family by sending threats and offers. In his letter, Sukesh said that he will expose AAP and Arvind Kejriwal with the evidence.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) have started to send threats and offers and new demands to me through your agents and very own Jail administration, that I should now follow your instructions and I should write letters to media and Hon'ble LG, Delhi that I was pressurized by BJP to write against you and AAP, and also I should withdraw all complaints filed against Satyender Jain and you, and also that you want me to retract all statements given to high powered Committee," Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in a press release.

"Kejriwal Ji and Satyender Ji, don't daydream that I will be intimidated by you and accept your stupid demands as above, let me make it very clear. Also again let me mention that no one has ever asked me to write any letters against you as told by you to the media on Saturday, during your meeting with elected councillors. Everything I wrote is by my own will and are the true events that taken place between you, me and your gang of crooks," he added.

'You have not sacked Jain because he will testify against you': Sukesh to Kejriwal

In his letter, Sukesh also took a jibe at AAP's bragging that they would get 200+ seats in the MCD and Gujarat polls. He also alleged that the Delhi CM has not sacked AAP's jailed minister Satyender jail because Jain will then testify against Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal Ji, that's why till date you have not sacked Satyender Jain, because he will testify against you as he is the most important person in your loot gang who has all the accounts of amounts in his black and brown Mont Blanc Diary of his. If he is false then have the guts to sack him from your Cabinet, as he is still using his power here in Jail, as a minister," Sukesh said in his letter.

"I will make sure I will expose all of you, and I again promise I will not back out, I will show your true colours to this country, its high time, and again I am telling you to stop sending threats and offers, I am not interested even a bit, and I will not stop any of the legal processes," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Sukesh alleged that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, and the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence. Moreover, he also alleged that Jain sought his help in February 2017 to convert $20 million in Indian rupees and bitcoin.