Sukesh Makes Corruption Allegation Against Kejriwal, Claims To Release Proof Soon

Lodged in Mandoli jail for multiple cases of cheating and fraud, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made one more damming allegation against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his recent letter bomb, Sukesh claimed that Kejriwal had purchased three luxury flats in Dubai from the proceeds of alleged corruption.

In his letter, Sukesh claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had purchased three luxury flats in Dubai's Jumeirah Palms area from the alleged commission received from Pharma Contractor of Hyderabad in 2020, for the amount of 65 million Dirhams. "Now a week ago you put these 3 apartments for urgent sale... so Kejriwalji you should tell the people of Delhi how you purchased these 3 super luxury apartments and why you are selling them very urgently now for almost half the price, why the so-called Khattar Imandar Party AAP leaders have such super luxury apartments in Dubai?" Sukesh stated in his letter.

He also mentioned that he will be releasing the WhatsApp chats between him and Satyendar Jain regarding the purchase of these flats. "So Kejriwalji, as you won’t speak the truth, I will release the 3-page WhatsApp chat between me and Satyender Jain showing the transaction of purchase of these 3 apartments in Dubai and will also send a copy to ED and Anti-corruption vigilance in the next 7 days," he said.

Sukesh Chandrashekar also claimed that as he was exposing the corruption of Kejriwal, he was now receiving threats from Arvind Kejriwal and his associates. It is pertinent to mention that Sukesh has been making various allegations in the past against Kejriwal. However, AAP has rubbished the claims citing that Sukesh who himself is a thug is trying to malign the image of Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP.