Sukesh Pens Explosive Letter To Delhi L-G, Seeks Central Probe Against Jain, Kejriwal

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has dropped another letter bomb on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the now-jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena targeting the Delhi CM and alleging that he is severely threatened and harassed by him and Jain through the jail administration at the Tihar jail, where the latter is lodged under money laundering allegations. In his request, Chandrashekhar urged the Lt Governor to hand over the probe into his allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a central agency.

‘Hand over investigation to a central agency’: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in his complaint letter against Kejriwal and Jain said, “I have been severely threatened and harassed by CM, Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Sh. Satyendar Jain, through the Jail Administration and their loyal jail staff."

Citing an incident he said, “1 month back when I was lodged in jail-14, Mandoli, Satyendar Jain, deputed his confident staff such as Rajender, Superintendent and Jay Singh Deputy Superintendent to threaten me and to again start extorting me but I was very firm that I would not succumb to their threats and pressure.”

He also demanded an investigation into his allegations against AAP, as suggested by a three-member committee, and said that they should be handed over to the central agency, "I humbly request that as suggested by the high-powered committee appointed by your good self, kindly hand over the probe (investigation) to central agency."

Tihar DG suspended after Sukesh’s complaint

It’s important to recollect, following one of Chandrashekhar’s earlier letters to the Delhi Lt Governor Saxena accusing Tihar DG Sandeep Goel of threatening him on the behest of Delhi’s former Minister Jain to withdraw the case in the High court, Goel was suspended by the MHA after being transferred to Delhi police HQs.

The Delhi LG’s decision to transfer Goel to the Delhi police HQs came after Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letter dated October 7, in which he claimed paying protection money of ₹10 crores to Jain in 2019 to ensure safety in the prison. Delhi LG Saxena had sought a report from the chief secretary on Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s allegations.

