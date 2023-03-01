Sukesh Writes To Delhi L-G Over His Cell CCTV Footage Leak, Blames Two Jail Authorities

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena days after the CCTV footage of his cell was leaked. This comes in connection with the video of Chandrasekhar's Mandoli Jail cell which was raided by the authorities of Delhi police and surfaced earlier this week. According to the reports, the police team recovered luxury items like Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80 thousand.

Sukesh complaint to LG about the CCTV footage leak from jail cell

In his letter, conman claimed that the CCTV footage was illegally leaked by Assistant Superintendent Deepak Sharma and Deputy Superintendent Jay Singh.

"Both of them have received Rs 5.5 lakhs in total as jail protection money previously and the same was even sent as a complaint to the L-G office. Deepak Sharma and Jay Singh as seen in the video, CCTV footage has come to my cell to threaten and mentally harass me asking me to retract statements given against them in EOW also. The search is a regular process in the jail but the way it was conducted shows their behaviour and personal vengeance towards me," Sukesh's letter stated,

He further added, "Thereafter the search, next day Deepak Sharma and Jay Singh called me to their office and said, “you exposed Satyender Jain now it's our turn, we will release your video and show the world how you are treated by us". Hence Deepak Sharma had previously challenged me that he would release the torture video".

Sukesh went on to mention that Deepak Sharma has taken multiple favours from him by forcing him to introduce to several Bollywood directors as he wanted to get in films and he alone has taken Rs. 30 lakhs as jail protection money to fund his bodybuilding activities.

The Conman asserted that there was nothing illegal found in his cell and his claim can be verified by the search log book, which will show all the details of the search. "All this was purposely done by the said officers on the instruction of Satyender Jain, also as there is no cap on MRP of luxury clothes worn by me as I am undertrial and not a convict".

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has urged the L-G to refer this matter to the Central agency and set up an enquiry over the CCTV footage leak, He has also asked to register a corruption case against Deepak Sharma and Jay Singh. He has assured of full cooperation and in providing substantial evidence in connection with the matter.