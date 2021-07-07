Sukhbir Badal Amid Power Crisis Tells Punjab CM, 'people Need Power Not Excuses'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Punjab government over prevalent power crisis in the state, asking Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to "beg, borrow and buy power" to provide 24X7 electricity to the people.

"Captain Amarinder, beg, borrow, buy power; scrap or sign any agreement - do what it takes but give power 24×7 to domestic, minimum 8 hrs daytime to farmers and industry. Stop looking up to skies/rain gods. Deliver or quit. People need power, not excuses. And need it now," Badal said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Stating that the people of Punjab need electricity, not excuses, the SAD chief criticised CM Amarinder for failing to add more power generation capacity in his tenure.

"In 4.5 years, the demand for electricity rose to 4000 MW, but the generation capacity added was ZERO UNIT. It actually fell by 880 MWs. Don't BLAME agreements. SCRAP them. Give power. BIJLEE, NOT BLAME is what Punjabis are crying for," he wrote further.

The power demand in the state on Wednesday, July 7, rose up to 14,142 MW more than the normal supply of 12,842 MW, added by an official of PSPCL. Industries and factories have been reported to consume a high amount of power supply in Punjab lately, neglecting the judicious use of electricity.

Punjab power crisis

The Punjab government on Thursday, July 1, deducted the timings of government offices and ordered a major cut down on power supply provided to the high power-consuming Industries and factories as the electricity demand in the state was upsurging to over 14,000 MW per day. However, no decision regarding curbing the heavy usage of air conditioners in the government offices has been implemented, air conditioners run on a high voltage from 8 am to 6 pm every day.

Inefficient power supply created havoc among the farmers and led to unsuccessful paddy yields in the state. The Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) ensured farmers in the state to provide a steady power supply of 10.5 hours for their successful paddy operations, amidst the demanding hike across the domestic sector. The state however, ensures that the farmers across the state are being provided with a minimum of eight hours of power supply for the paddy yield.