Sukhjinder Randhawa Discusses Rajasthan Situation With Top Leadership After Pilot's Defiance

Congress general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa on Thursday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the second time in two days as the party continues to grapple with the situation arising after Sachin Pilot's day-long fast in Jaipur in defiance of the central leadership.

Sources said Randhawa also met Rahul Gandhi at his residence and discussed the situation in Rajasthan after Pilot went ahead and sat on a symbolic fast on Tuesday against his own party's government in the state. The sources added that the Congress leadership is caught in a peculiar situation as it neither wants Pilot to quit the party nor it wants to be seen condoning his action.

The Congress party had warned Pilot that sitting on a fast against the Ashok Gehlot-led government, just months away from the assembly polls in Rajasthan, would be considered "anti-party activity". But Pilot defied the warning and sat on a fast demanding action against cases of alleged corruption during the previous BJP rule.

Pilot has been camping in the national capital after completing his fast and seeking a meeting with top party leadership, but neither the Congress chief, nor Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have met him so far. "Sachin Pilot's day-long fast is against the party's interests. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and the public," Randhawa said in a statement earlier.

Randhawa said he has been an All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the last five months and Pilot never discussed the issue with him. "This is clear anti-party activity. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress," he said before Pilot sat on a fast.

Pilot and Gehlot do not share a good equation with each other and the situation does not bode well for the Congress with only a few months left for assembly elections in the state. While Pilot has been pressing for a leadership change in Rajasthan, the organisation has preferred to throw its weight behind Gehlot, saying the schemes initiated by his government have benefitted people and it will seek a renewed mandate on the strength of its achievements as well as collective efforts of the organisation.

"This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh earlier stated. "Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation," Ramesh added.