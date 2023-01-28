Sukhoi And Mirage Jets Crash In MP's Morena, One Pilot Dead; Here's What We Know So Far

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets, a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000, crashed on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena during a training exercise. According to the sources, the two aircraft took off from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior air base.

It has been learnt that Sukhoi Su-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot when it crashed. According to sources, one of the three pilots involved in the crash of a Mirage-2000 and Sukhoi Su-30 in MP's Morena has died.

Notably, the Indian Air Force (IAF) court of inquiry has launched an investigation into the accident to probe whether there was a mid-air collision or not.

According to the official statement released by the Indian Air Force, one of the three pilots involved in the accident sustained fatal injuries and an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

Defence Minister monitors the situation

Soon after the crash took place, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh got in touch with CDS General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in order to gather details regarding the crash.

Rajnath Singh was also briefed about the situation and the ongoing rescue operation by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. “The Defence Minister enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely,” ANI quoted its Defence Ministry sources.

MP CM instructs quick rescue & relief work

Following the news of the crash in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the situation and instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in providing quick rescue and relief work.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said, “The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kailaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the with the Air Force in providing quick rescue and relief work."