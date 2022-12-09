'Sukhu Bhai Zindabad Vs Ek Baar Rani Lao' Echo In Himachal As Tussle Over CM's Post Grows

Amid high-octane drama over the Chief Minister's post in Himachal Pradesh, the supporters of Pratibha Singh and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday got indulged in a war of words. In efforts to showcase their support for their leaders, "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad vs Ek Baar Rani Lao" echoed outside the Congress office in Himachal's Shimla.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV outside the Congress' Himachal office, the supporters of Singh were seen raising slogans like "Ek Baar Rani Lao". Fighting the slogans raised by Singh's camp, the supporters belonging to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recapitulated saying "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad".

#BREAKING | All Congress camps now faceoff outside Shimla office, key meeting on Himachal CM face postponed. Tune in here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/1gW6bPqKdb — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2022

'Not in the race,' says Sukhu

Giving a major twist to the ongoing drama in Himachal Pradesh over the Chief Minister's post, Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday stated that he is not the chief ministerial candidate and party High Command's decision will be final.

Calling himself a 'disciplined soldier', Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "I am not a Chief Minister candidate. I am a disciplined soldier and worker of the Congress party and an MLA. Party high command's decision will be final."

Infighting in Congress

After the results of the Himachal Pradesh polls shockingly came in Congress' favour, the battle for the Chief Minister's face was narrowed to down to three candidates -- namely Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri. However, Sukhu has taken his name back and has said that the decision of party leadership will be final.

Notably, Pratibha Singh is the Himachal Pradesh Congress president and the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of the state for six terms, Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election. On the other hand, Agnihotri is the outgoing CLP leader and the Leader of the Opposition.