'Sulli Deals' App Case: Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur Sent To 4-day Police Custody

Aumkareshwar Thakur, the alleged mastermind behind the 'Sulli Deals', has been remanded to four-day police custody. He was arrested by Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) team on Sunday. According to police, Thakur had developed the code for Sulli Deals on GitHub.

The accused had joined a group (Trademahasabha) on Twitter where the member discussed trolling Muslim women online which then led to the creation of 'Sulli Deals'. The app was developed by Thakur. However, he panicked due to the massive uproar and allegedly deleted all his social media footprints. But, now some evidence has been recovered.

'Thakur developed Sulli Deals on GitHub'

Delhi’s DCP Malhotra said, “He (Sulli Deals app case accused) had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. He had shared the app on his Twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members.”

Malhotra added, "He admitted that he had developed the code/app on GitHub. After the uproar regarding the Sulli Deals app, he had deleted all his social media footprints."

Meanwhile, the father of Aumkareshwar Thakur, Akhilesh Thakur said that his son was being framed in the case. "I have come to know that on the basis of just one person’s statement, my son, who is an IT specialist, has been arrested and taken to Delhi. My son is being framed and defamed," he said.

What is Sulli Deals?

In July 2021, the 'auction' listing of Muslim women on GitHub's 'Sulli Deals' app came to light after several users shared screenshots on Twitter. The app used to share pictures of Muslim women, labelling them as the 'Deal of the Day'. According to reports, pictures of around 90 women from the Muslim community, including journalists, activists and activists, were shared. Most of the women profiled were Indians.

The delayed arrest in the 'Sulli Deals' app case comes days after the arrest of Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of a similar app 'Bulli Bai'. He has also been remanded to seven-day police custody. Apart from Bishnoi, three more arrests (Two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru) were made by Mumbai police.