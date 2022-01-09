'Sulli Deals' App Case: 'My Son Is Being Framed', Says Father Of Accused

Akhilesh Thakur, the father of accused Aumkareshwar Thakur, who is believed to be the creator of the ‘Sulli Deals’ app told reporters that his son was being framed in the case. The 26-year-old was arrested by Delhi Police from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The father of the accused told reporters that his son pursued his BCA degree in 2018 and started to work on web designing at home. Explaining the scene of the arrest, Akhilesh Thakur said that two Delhi Police personnel came to their house in plain clothes during the afternoon hours on Saturday and took the alleged 'Sulli Deals' app creator to the national capital by a flight in the evening. Both mobile phone and laptop have been seized.

Akhilesh Thakur, who works in a private company said, “I have come to know that on the basis of just one person’s statement, my son, who is an IT specialist, has been arrested and taken to Delhi. My son is being framed and defamed.”

He said after securing the BCA degree in 2018, his son started web-designing work from home on a personal level, adding, “I am an old-fashioned person. I don’t even know how to operate a mobile phone properly. I don’t know anything about the ‘Sulli Deals’ app".

As per the father's statement, he was in Nagda town of neighbouring Ujjain district when the Delhi Police took his son into custody. He was informed of the son's arrest on Sunday morning.

Delhi Police on 'Sulli Deals' app creator's arrest

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s DCP Malhotra said, “He (Sulli Deals app case accused) had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. He had shared the app on his Twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members.”

As per the investigation, in January 2020, the accused by the name of ‘Tradmahasabha’ had joined the group on Twitter using the handle @gangescion. According to the Police, the members of the group had several times discussed trolling Muslim women.

DCP Malhotra said, “He admitted that he had developed the code/app on GitHub. After the uproar regarding the Sulli Deals app, he had deleted all his social media footprints".

Bulli Bai incident

The 'Bulli Bai' portal sparked massive outrage across the country for sharing pictures of women from various professions including journalists, social workers, and others accompanied by derogatory content. This holds similarity to the 'Sulli Deals' upload that happened in July last year. It is learned that the 'Bulli Bai' app worked similar to how Sulli Deals did.

