Suman K Bery Appointed NITI Aayog's New Vice-Chairman, Succeeds Rajiv Kumar

Dr. Suman K Bery has been appointed the new Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog on April 22, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Greivances and Pensions informed in a release. Dr. Bery will be succeeding Dr. Rajiv Kumar who was serving as Vice-Chairman of the government agency since 2017. A non-resident fellow of Bruegel, economic policy research institution in Belgium's Brussels, Dr. Bery has previously served as the member of India’s Statistical Commission, Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy as well as the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

Dr. Bery has also served as the Director-General of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) from 2001 to 2011. Moreover, he was also the lead economist at the World Bank for 28 years i.e. from 1972 to 2000, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Suman Bery takes over charge from Rajiv Kumar

Bery will be succeeding Kumar who took over the Vice Chairmanship from Arvind Panagariya in 2017. Currently, Kumar serves as the Chancellor of Pune's Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow.

Dr. Kumar also has wide experience in the fields of academia, government, industry and in multilateral institutions. After completing his D.Phil at Oxford, Kumar started his academic career at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), Delhi from 1982 to 1987. He was also a professor at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). In 2006, he became the Director and CEO of ICRIER.

He has served on the Central Boards of the State Bank of India (SBI) for two terms and on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Kumar holds a Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil) in economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). As for his exit as the NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, no substantial reason has been determined yet.

