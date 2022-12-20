Last Updated:

Sun Temple At Modhera, Vadnagar Town Among Three Places Added To Tentative List Of UNESCO Heritage Sites: ASI

Three new cultural sites in India, including iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites, the ASI said on Tuesday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Sun temple

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia


Three new cultural sites in India, including iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites, the ASI said on Tuesday.

The UNESCO website describes a tentative list as an "inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination".

On Tuesday, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted to share the news and also shared images of the three sites.

"Congratulations India! India adds 3 more sites to @UNESCO's Tentative List: 01 Vadnagar- A multi-layered Historic town, Gujarat 02 Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments 03 Rock-cut Sculptures and Reliefs of the Unakoti, Unakoti Range, Unakoti District," he tweeted.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also shared his tweet and added that the step will provide a big boost to India's cultural heritage.

"Big boost to #India's cultural heritage, as Sun Temple, Modhera & adjoining monuments, rock-cut Sculptures & Reliefs of Unakoti and Vadnagar, a multi-layered historic town, Gujarat are the 3 new sites added to Tentative List of @UNESCO #WorldHeritagesites, making the count to 52," it tweeted.

READ | Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya to be illuminated by sun rays; inspired by Odisha sun Temple
READ | Egypt: Archaeologists claim to have discovered 4,500-year-old Sun Temple in Abu Gorab
READ | 'Pooja' at Martand Sun temple in J&K in violation of rules, says ASI officials, raise issue with UT admin
READ | UN chief visits Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat after launching key development initiatives

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT