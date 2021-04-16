Sunday Lockdown, 10,000 Fine For Second-time Mask Violation; UP Govt Tightens Covid Rules

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive for COVID-19, his government announced fresh and stricter COVID-19 guidelines. The decision came after Uttar Pradesh was listed in the top three states where COVID-19 cases are growing beyond control. With restrictions, the government has decided to punish those violating the protocols.



A complete lockdown will be observed on Sundays in every urban and rural area of the state. Essential services will remain operations but apart from that, all the markets will remain shut. An extensive sanitation campaign will be conducted every Sunday to control the surge of COVID-19.

Violators to face tough punishments

The Government has decided to impose heavy punishment if any of the rules are violated. The punishments include a 1000 Rs fine if found without a mask for the first time and a Rs 10,000 if found without the mask for the second time. With this decision, UP Government becomes the first state to take such tough steps towards the COVID surge. The Yogi Government has sent a message of zero tolerance towards any carelessness.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 cases

On Thursday the state recorded another highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic with 22,439 fresh cases. Uttar Pradesh has a fatality count of 9,480 and a total infection number of 7,66,360. With current curbs, night curfew is already there in Lucknow, Kanpur City, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, and Moradabad.



Yesterday, the state revised the timing of the night curfew in ten districts from 9 pm - 6 am to 8 pm - 7 am. Schools are also shut in the state at least till May 15. Yesterday Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had also tested positive for the virus. The government has listed Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh with Uttar Pradesh in the top 3 states having the highest number of cases.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several other states including Delhi are bringing out strict curbs like night curfew, weekend lockdown, and a complete curfew to bring control of the pandemic in the country. Maharashtra recently announced a lockdown-like curfew in the state. Meanwhile, hospitals are also facing a shortage of oxygen and beds, states have turned 5-star hotels, banquets into COVID-19 duty to fulfil the shortage.