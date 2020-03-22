'Sunday Of 90s': Twitter Hails 'unbelievable' Start To 'Janta Curfew' Amid COVID-19 Scare

In a bid to prepare the Indians for the upcoming challenges of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced “Janta Curfew” from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. As the day commenced, people started hailing the "unbelievable start" to the day by posting images and videos of empty streets across India on the micro-blogging website and shared how it is the “need of the hour”. As per PM Modi’s suggestion, people were seen encouraging others to do the same and refrain from going out because the curfew will showcase “Janta’s care for you”. One of the twitter users also said that March 22 has started to remind her of “Sunday’s of the 90s”.

Feels like Sunday of 90s when Mahabharat used to come on DD1.#JantaCurfew — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 22, 2020

Extend #JantaCurfew for one more week and I tell you - sparrows will return to Mumbai ❤️ — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 22, 2020

Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020

Breaking :



Pets - not cancelled

Music - not cancelled

Family - not cancelled

Netflix - not cancelled

Mobile - not cancelled

Singing - not cancelled

Reading - not cancelled

Dancing - not cancelled

Laughing - not cancelled



& most importantly



Hope - not cancelled #JantaCurfew — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) March 22, 2020

I locked down myself for today to suppprt @narendramodi and @KapilMishra_IND sir and enjoying with tulsi wali tea, i hope same for others🙏🇮🇳 #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/kokJUM7ZQu — Jai Shri Ram🙏🙏 (@amitsinghj) March 22, 2020

Citizens of Delhi observe #JantaCurfew as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the spread of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/edWi7b5B8y — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏

.

.#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate pic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020

#JantaCurfew is going on and there is only one visitor to our home.

Best thing happened today morning🙏 pic.twitter.com/iT11wZdGI0 — Rohini Mithra (@RohiniMithra) March 22, 2020

Every citizen in this country must enforce #JantaCurfew. What is really needed is physical distance between individuals. This is your opportunity to make a difference for India. - Sg #BeatTheVirus pic.twitter.com/MvMmSJw2SX — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 22, 2020

The twentieth century had its wars and revolutions. The twenty-first century may have more health, environmental and technological disruptions. How we handle the coronavirus should set the example for any future such challenges. #JantaCurfew — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) March 22, 2020

Me and my family members after spending three hours together in a living room#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/3qpuM3lqBC — Tiilooo 2.0 (@KasamCinemaaki) March 22, 2020

‘Janta Curfew’

PM Modi had said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 332 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi has also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services.

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

