The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Sunday Of 90s': Twitter Hails 'unbelievable' Start To 'Janta Curfew' Amid COVID-19 Scare

General News

In a bid to prepare the Indians for the upcoming challenges of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi had announced “Janta Curfew” from 7am to 9pm.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunday

In a bid to prepare the Indians for the upcoming challenges of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced “Janta Curfew” from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. As the day commenced, people started hailing the "unbelievable start" to the day by posting images and videos of empty streets across India on the micro-blogging website and shared how it is the “need of the hour”. As per PM Modi’s suggestion, people were seen encouraging others to do the same and refrain from going out because the curfew will showcase “Janta’s care for you”. One of the twitter users also said that March 22 has started to remind her of “Sunday’s of the 90s”. 

 Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Appeals To People To Stay Put Wherever They Are

 Read -  Ashwin Awed By 'pin-drop' Silent Start To Janta Curfew, Appeals For Its Extension

‘Janta Curfew’

PM Modi had said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 332 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi has also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services. 

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

Read - Yogi Adityanath Hails PM's Janta Curfew; Says 'social Distancing Best Way To Defeat Virus'

Read - Deepender Hooda Says He Is Absolutely Healthy & Urges Citizens Abide Janta Curfew

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 180
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
Mumbai
MUMBAI LOCALS SUSPENDED
Ravi Shankar
OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLORE CREATIVITY