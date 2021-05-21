Sunderlal Bahuguna Passes Away: U'khand Speaker Pays Tribute, Says 'lost A Precious Gem'

The founder of the Chipko movement, Sunderlal Bahuguna, passed away on Friday, May 21, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, after a long fight with COVID-19. He was 94 years old at the time of his demise. The last rites of Sunderlal Bahuguna, the famous environmentalist, were performed at the Purnanand Ghat in Rishikesh today. Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal also paid floral tributes to Bahuguna.

The Speaker said, "Today we have lost a precious gem of the country. Bahuguna ji, who always has the highest goal of protecting the Himalayas and protecting the environment, has made his historic contribution from Sarvodaya movement, Chipko movement to the freedom struggle."

Prime Minister, President and others pay tribute

Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the passing of a well-known environmentalist, saying that his "simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten" and that his demise was a massive loss for the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and other leaders paid tribute to the revolutionary environmentalist.

राजस्थान के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जगन्नाथ पहाड़िया के निधन से दुःख हुआ। वंचित वर्ग की आवाज़, लोकप्रिय जनसेवक और कुशल प्रशासक, श्री पहाड़िया ने राज्यपाल और केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में भी राष्ट्र निर्माण में विशिष्ट योगदान किया। उनके प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 20, 2021

President wrote, "The demise of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation. A 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee, he was a Gandhian to the core. A legend in his own right, he made conservation a people's movement. My condolences to his family and admirers."

वयोवृद्ध पर्यावरण संरक्षक, हिमालय के पर्यावरण की रक्षा के लिए चिपको आंदोलन के प्रणेता, सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा जी के निधन से एक युग का अंत हो गया। उनका निधन समाज के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! उनके परिजनों और सहयोगियों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना! ओम शांति pic.twitter.com/pcd6wDlXJC — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 21, 2021

Vice President tweeted, "Pained to know that Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna ji has passed away. As a prominent environmentalist and a leader of the Chipko movement, his untiring efforts for the preservation of the Himalayan ecosystem earned him global recognition and will long be remembered. Shri Bahuguna ji's efforts have spawned a generation of environmentalists and will inspire many more to come. Our tribute to him is to strive and live by his idea- "ecology is our permanent economy". My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti."

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Vrikshamitra Sundarlal Bahuguna was devoted to nature every moment of his life. His struggle and dedication towards protecting the environment motivates us to bear our duty towards nature. His death is an irreparable loss to the country. God grant salvation to the departed soul. Om Shanti." (roughly translated)

वृक्षमित्र सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा जी के जीवन का एक-एक क्षण प्रकृति को समर्पित रहा। पर्यावरण की रक्षा के प्रति उनका संघर्ष व समर्पण हमें प्रकृति के प्रति अपने कर्तव्य का वहन करने की प्रेरणा देता है। उनका निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को सद्गति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2021

Who was Sunderlal Bahuguna?

Bahuguna, who was born on January 9 in Tehri district, is credited with introducing the Chipko movement in the 1970s, which he co-founded with committed environmentalists like Gaura Devi to save forests. Bahuguna, who received the Padmavibhushan and several other awards for his revolutionary work in the field of environmental conservation, also led the protests against the Tehri dam's construction. He had fasted for 84 days and had his head tonsured in defiance of the project, which had displaced a large number of people and made them homeless. He remained adamantly opposed to the project until the very last moment. Due to the dam's construction, he had lost his own ancestral home. He also protested against the former Tehri royals, resulting in his imprisonment. He was also a vocal opponent of luxury tourism in the Himalayas, as well as the building of hotels, which he said caused irreversible damage to the vulnerable Himalayan biodiversity.

