All-India publicity in-charge of RSS Sunil Ambekar distanced his organisation from the controversial article in the Sangh-linked weekly journal Panchjanya, saying that Infosys had made a 'seminal contribution' towards the progress of India. Extending support to the IT giant, the RSS leader stated that the article published by Panchjanya reflected individual opinion and should not be linked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Taking to Twitter, Sunil Ambekar said, “As an Indian company, Infosys has a significant contribution in the progress of India. There may be some issues regarding the portal operated by Infosys, but the articles published in this context in Panchjanya are the personal views of the author. Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the Sangh."

Panchjanya- Infosys controversy

In a shocking article, RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya launched an attack on the domestic software company and questioned whether an "anti-national power is trying to hurt India's economic interests through it". In its latest edition, the weekly carried a four-page cover story on Infosys 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Damage) and said that Infosys has been accused many times of helping "Naxalites, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs". Slamming it over the glitches in the GST and New Income Tax portal developed by it, Panchjanya dubbed the Bengaluru-based company as 'Unchi Dukan, Phika Pakwaan' (great cry and little wool).

"Due to glitches in both GST and Income Tax return portals developed by Infosys, the taxpayers' trust in the country's economy has taken a hit. Is it that any anti-national force via Infosys is trying to hurt India's economic interests," the article stated. It also asked whether Infosys will "provide this same kind of shoddy service for its foreign clients".

(With Agency Inputs)