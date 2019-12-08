UP Min Propagates 'hum Panch' Formula, Says People Should Have 3 Kids, One Being A Girl

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala on Sunday said the people should have at least three children 'with one of them mandatorily a girl.'

'Hum Paanch'

Speaking to the media Bharala said, "The society is demanding a law for having only two children. Earlier, they used to say 'Hum Do, Hamare Do'. But now the number of children in most Hindu families has been reduced to one. I personally think that the equation of 'Hum Paanch' (we five) should be adopted. It means that there should be at least three children with one of them mandatorily a girl. Else how will the aunts, grandmothers and other relations be formed in the families."

'UP government won't spare Unnao culprits'

Speaking about the Unnao rape and murder case, the minister said, "Our government is investigating how the culprits got bail. The UP government will not spare the culprits. They will be tried for both rape and murder."

According to police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set the 23-year-old victim ablaze on December 5 when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March. She was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. She died due to cardiac arrest on December 6.

'Hyderabad encounter was an act of self-defence'

Speaking about the alleged encounter killing of four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad, the minister said that there is nothing wrong as the police killed them in "self-defence".

"Police have fulfilled their responsibility by taking a very positive step and killed them in encounter in self-defence. There is nothing wrong with that. Such criminals, had they been alive, should have been burnt alive at the same spot by the court," said Bharala.

(with ANI inputs)