Sunil Fernandes Among 5 Appointed As AAGs By Punjab Govt In Supreme Court

Advocate Sunil Fernandes was on Saturday appointed as the state Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court by the Punjab government.

A communication issued by the Home Affairs and Justice of the Punjab government stated that five lawyers have been appointed as AAGs.

Besides Fernandes, advocates Aruna Tiku, Sacchin Puri, Abhimanyu Bhandari and Gaurav Dhama have also been appointed as AAGs.

Fernandes is an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court. He has served as the Standing Counsel for the State of Jammu and Kashmir over two tenures and also as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Madhya Pradesh.