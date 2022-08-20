Last Updated:

Sunil Fernandes Among 5 Appointed As AAGs By Punjab Govt In Supreme Court

A communication issued by the Home Affairs and Justice of the Punjab government stated that five lawyers have been appointed as AAGs.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court

Image: PTI


Advocate Sunil Fernandes was on Saturday appointed as the state Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court by the Punjab government.

A communication issued by the Home Affairs and Justice of the Punjab government stated that five lawyers have been appointed as AAGs.

Besides Fernandes, advocates Aruna Tiku, Sacchin Puri, Abhimanyu Bhandari and Gaurav Dhama have also been appointed as AAGs.

Fernandes is an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court. He has served as the Standing Counsel for the State of Jammu and Kashmir over two tenures and also as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Madhya Pradesh.

READ | Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh international airport after Bhagat Singh
READ | Punjab: Basketball player falls off Moga stadium roof to avoid rape attempt; FIR filed
READ | Manish Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Punjab CM, slams CBI raid

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT