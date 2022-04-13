Sunil Jakhar In Trouble As National Commission For SC Orders FIR Against Congress Leader

In a major development, National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday has issued an order to the Jalandhar Police Commissioner to register an FIR against former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. He has been facing flak for reportedly making objectionable comments against the Schedule Caste community.

The order says that the Commission has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter in 'pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India'. "You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the undersigned within 15 days after receipt of this notice either by post or in person or by any other means of communication."

It further added that if there is no reply from the Jalandhar Police Commissioner, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 and issue the summons.

Punjab | National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued an order to the Jalandhar Police Commissioner to register an FIR against former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar over reportedly making objectionable comments against the Schedule Caste community. pic.twitter.com/N3VJxKM9KH — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Sunil Jakhar receives backlash

Sunil Jakhar is receiving flak over a TV interview, with Dalit activists burning his effigy and another leader seeking his expulsion from the party for using "objectionable language" against the community. However, Jakhar said his statement was "twisted and taken out of context. If anybody's sentiment is hurt, he expresses regret." The video clips that have taken over the internet show Jakhar appeared to be indirectly referring to Charanjit Singh Channi, who was Punjab's first Dalit CM and questioned the party leadership for its choice.

He, however, did not name anyone. "The leadership has to know where to keep everybody in place," he said in the interview. Reacting to Jakhar's statement, former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka accussed him of using "objectionable language" against the Dalits and demanded that he be expelled from the party. He also asked for an official apology and further added, "Congress should throw Jakhar out of the party immediately."

Verka further added that Jakhar was upset as he was not made the CM following Captain Amarinder Singh's unceremonious exit. Responding to Verka, Jakhar stated that he has always respected every religion and community, and has always fought for the downtrodden and raised their voice. He said, "My statement was twisted and taken out of context. However, if anybody's sentiment was hurt with his statement, he expresses regret over it."

Jakhar's remarks have ignited anger amongst some Dalit activists in Phagwara as they burnt Jakhar's effigy. The protesters, which were led by Dalit activist Jarnail Nangal, also submitted a memorandum to Phagwara Superintendent of Police Harinderpal Singh, demanding the registration of a case against Jakhar under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.