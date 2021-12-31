Sunil Kumar Bansal takes charge as new Odisha DGP

Cuttack (Odisha), Dec 31 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal on Friday assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha Police.

Bansal, a 1987-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, took charge from Abhay, who retired from service.

Before returning to Odisha after 27 years, Bansal was working with the Intelligence Bureau as its special director. He was on central deputation since 1994 and has held several key positions with the IB.

Bansal was given a ceremonial guard of honour before assuming charge at the state police headquarters here.

"Seva and service will be my priority apart from taking ahead the good work started by my predecessors on all fronts," Bansal told reporters.

Noting that Odisha Police has achieved milestones in containing the Maoist menace, Bansal said cybercrime has emerged as a major challenge for law enforcers across the globe, as in the state.

Before leaving Odisha on a central deputation, Bansal had worked as the superintendent of police of Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts.

In his farewell message, former DGP Abhay thanked the people of Odisha for their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

"COVID-19 pandemic had been a testing time for all of us and we stood strong together to fight it. Bringing down Left-wing Extremism and organised crime has been possible because of the support of people," Abhay said, wishing everyone a happy and peaceful New Year 2022.

He was scheduled to retire in June this year, but his tenure was extended by the state government till December 31. PTI AAM ACD ACD

