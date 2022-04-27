Sunjwan Encounter: 'California Almonds' Terror-funding Angle Emerges, Agencies On Alert

While the investigations are presently underway regarding the Sunjwan encounter case, another major terror angle has now emerged in the matter in connection with terror funding. This came just a day after the Jammu and Kashmir police suspected an Afghan link with the attack by the Fidayeen terrorists after they recovered a pair of 'US-allied forces' shoes worn by one of the slain terrorists in the encounter.

Meanwhile as probed by the agencies, a 'California' angle has emerged in the encounter probe further indicating the involvement of 'California Almonds' in terror-funding activities. While the agencies are still investigating the angle in the case, they are also on alert for a possibility. This came after bags of 'California Almonds' were found in the building where the terrorists were hiding further raising concerns regarding another nefarious plot of terror funding. The investigating team is also trying to find out whether the imported 'California Almonds' are being sold at higher rates and if the profit is used for terror funding.

Notably, in 2019, after receiving a warning about Californian almonds being imported from the Pakistan LoC route being used for terror funding, the Indian government had banned cross LoC trade since then.

Speaking about the Sunjwan encounter, it broke out last Friday when a group of terrorists launched an attack on a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers. The terrorists were equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons.

Profits from California almonds used for terror activities in J&K

California almonds, also known worldwide for their high nutritional value are produced in California in the United States and had found their way through LoC trade involving a large transport network. As reported by PTI, Pakistani traders under-invoice products like California almonds and then after receiving the consignment, traders on the Indian side used to sell the almonds at the prevailing market price and make an extra and undue profit due to the under-invoicing.

The extra money generated was then handed over by the traders to terrorists, separatists, or anti-national elements in the Kashmir valley to fuel anti-India activities. After receiving inputs of the same, India had since then indefinitely suspended cross-LoC trade at two points along the Line of Control.

Image: PTI/Unsplash