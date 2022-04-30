Sunjwan Encounter Case: J&K Police Detain One More Suspect; Total Arrests Reach 4

In the latest update in the Sunjwan encounter case, Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested one more suspect regarding the encounter in which two heavily-armed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, wearing suicide vests, were eliminated in a gunfight by security forces in J&K's Sunjwan.

Jammu and Kashmir police in their Sunjwan encounter case probe have arrested a suspect identified as Abhir Bashir from Tral in Pulwama in relation to his suspected involvement in the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan into Kashmir. The J&K police have also recovered the money from the suspect.

The J&K police suspect the money recovered from Bashir has the same source as the money they recovered from the other three arrested in the case.

Police suspect that the accused obtained money from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for transporting the terrorists from the international border to the Kashmir valley. However, whether Bashir is involved in the infiltration is being probed by J&K police. The other three detained in the Sunjwan encounter case are identified as Ishfaq Chaupan, Bilal Waghey and Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh

J&K police recover US-allied forces' shoes

The Jammu and Kashmir police are suspecting an Afghan link with the attack by the Fidayeen terrorists as they recovered a pair of 'US-allied forces' shoes worn by one of the slain terrorists in the encounter. As Republic TV accesses crucial proofs of the Afghanistan terror angle in the Sunjwan encounter, the recovered shoes by security forces strengthen the speculations of Pakistani involvement in pushing Afghan terrorists into the valley.

Notably, the shoes found by the forces after the encounter included a pair that was used by US-allied forces in Afghanistan and also had the imprint of 'Made in Poland' on them. Shoes with such manufacturing and marking were usually used by the United States forces before their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Apart from the shoes, as informed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh, the terrorists were Pashto-speaking, and the items found can be seen as solid evidence of proof of Afghan terrorists being forced by Pakistan into the Indian territory. While speaking to the media, the Jammu police chief informed that they were either from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself.

Sunjwan encounter

The encounter broke out last Friday when a group of terrorists launched an attack on a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers. The terrorists were equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons. This led to a fierce shootout during which an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF was killed and nine security personnel were also injured. This took place in Jammu's Sunjwan area in the Jalalabad locality. The forces also took down two Fidayeen terrorists during the encounter.