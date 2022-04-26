Sunjwan Encounter: Injured Soldiers Eager To Join Duty As Army Commander Meets The Heroes

Following the terrific Sunjwan encounter that claimed the life of a soldier and left many others injured, the ones who got injured during the encounter are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir. The brave soldiers who risked their lives to serve the country and further evade any kind of terror activities in the Valley are already eager to join their duty after recovering. As the soldiers undergo treatment at the hospital, the Indian Army commander also met the brave heroes and further lauded their efforts in the encounter.

In a video shared from the hospital, the commander can be seen standing by the bed of an injured soldier and further lauding his contribution and fight against the terror forces. He also salutes the bravery of the Indian forces who kept their lives at risk for fighting the terrorists during the encounter in Jammu's Sunjwan.

While the Army commander extended his best wishes to the soldiers, Balraj Singh, Head Constable, J&K Police who got injured in the Sunjwan encounter spoke to ANI and said that the soldiers were happy that they didn't let the terrorists escape and later they were killed. "Even after being injured due to firing by terrorists, we didn't let them breach the cordon. We aren't bothered about being injured but happy that we didn't let terrorists escape, and later they were killed," he said. Further displaying a sense of bravery, the injured soldier added, "It is our work and again I will join the duty. When we will get well again, we will fight, again we will face the terrorist."

Another soldier who got injured in the encounter is SPO Sahil Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir. He is now eager to join duty back after recovering. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We continued to fight the terrorists even after we were injured and prevented them from escaping the cordon that was laid. I am eager to join back my duty soon after my recovery."

Sunjwan encounter

Earlier on Friday, the security forces launched an encounter after receiving inputs of terrorist presence in the Sunjwan area of Jammu. During this while, one security personnel lost his life while many others including Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans were injured.

Following this, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were later identified as Fidayeens were killed in the encounter.

