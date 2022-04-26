Sunjwan Encounter: J&K Police Recovers 'US-allied Forces' Shoes, Hints Toward Afghan-link

In a major development concerning the Sunjwan encounter case, the Jammu and Kashmir police are now suspecting an Afghan link with the attack by the Fidayeen terrorists as they recover a pair of 'US-allied forces' shoes worn by one of the slain terrorists in the encounter. As Republic accesses crucial proofs of the Afghanistan terror angle in the Sunjwan encounter, the recovered shoes by security forces strengthen the speculations of Pak-involvement in pushing Afghan terrorists into the valley.

Notably, the shoes found by the forces after the encounter included a pair of does that were used by US-allied forces in Afghanistan and also had the imprint of 'Made in Poland' on them. Such 'manufacturing and marking' shoes are usually used by the United States forces before their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Apart from the shoes, as informed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh, the terrorists were Pashto-speaking followed by the found items which can be seen as solid evidence of proof of Afghan terrorists being forced by Pakistan into the Indian territory. While speaking to the media, the Jammu police chief informed that they were either from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself.

Meanwhile, the shoes that were recovered by security forces after the encounter came along with the other weapons, and equipment left by the terrorist. The recovery included two AK-47s, 10 magazines, and a pistol.

Speaking on the recent development, Major General GD Bakshi (retired) said that what the Taliban did in Afghanistan, it was very likely that Pakistan will now try to push Afghan terrorists into India as well and now the encounter gives the first disturbing evidence that they have already started it.

Sunjwan encounter

The encounter broke out last Friday when a group of terrorists launched an attack on a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers. The terrorists were equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons. This led to a fierce shootout during which an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF was killed and nine security personnel were also injured. This took place in Jammu's Sunjwan area in the Jalalabad locality.

The forces also took down two Fidayeen terrorists during the encounter.

Image: ANI/Republic World