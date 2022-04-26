Sunjwan Encounter: Locals Laud Indian Army For Responding On Time As Terror Link Emerges

At a time when the Jammu and Kashmir police are suspecting a direct Pakistan connection with the Sunjwan encounter incident, the discovery of multiple pieces of evidence has been strengthening the speculations of Pakistan's involvement in pushing Afghan terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. While terror outfits continue to trigger a tense environment in the valley, the locals are on the other hand lauding the Indian Army for its response on time.

Speaking on the same, a local man who was present on the day of the encounter spoke to Republic and said that the security forces drafted a complete plan to safely evacuate his family members from the house while the firings were still ongoing.

"It was around 3:00 to 4:00 AM in the morning when my wife was in the kitchen and was cooking. The CISF and JKP checkpoints are right outside our house. However, after she heard some noise from outside, she sensed some disturbances and asked me to go to the backside of the house. Soon after that, firing started and it went on escalating. My family members got scared and I continued to assure them that nothing would happen. However, when I tried to come back to my family, the security forces stopped me stating that a firing is going on near my house. I told them that my family was inside the house after which they carried out an evacuation plan and safely brought my family out of the house. My family was taken out safely before I arrived", he narrated the incident.

This come at a time when the J&K police has been probing the Sunjwan encounter case and further the involvement of foreign entities into the attack on the security forces.

J&K police suspects Afghan-terror links to Jammu encounter

In the recent development, the forces have recovered a pair of 'US-allied forces' shoes worn by one of the slain terrorists in the encounter. As Republic accesses crucial proofs of the Afghanistan terror angle in the Sunjwan encounter, the recovered shoes found by the forces after the encounter included a pair of does that were used by US-allied forces in Afghanistan and also had the imprint of 'Made in Poland' on them. Such 'manufacturing and marking' shoes are usually used by the United States forces before their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Image: Republic World