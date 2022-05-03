Last Updated:

Sunjwan Encounter: NIA Arrests 3 JeM Terrorists Who Plotted Attack Ahead Of PM's J&K Visit

NIA on Tuesday has taken custody of three Jaish terrorists who planned an attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's April 24 Jammu & Kashmir visit.

In a massive development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of three Jaish terrorists who planned an attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's April 24 J&K visit. On Tuesday, NIA arrested three Jaish terrorists-- Shafiq, Bilal, and Ishfaq who helped two Jaish Fidayeen to reach the Sunjwan district from Samba IB and instructed them to carry out an attack on the vital security installation so that PM Modi's April 24 rally gets cancelled. However, the security forces averted the attack and PM Modi's rally took place in the valley successfully.

NIA will now be questioning the three terrorists and will take them to the encounter site for further interrogation. 

Security forces neutralise two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Pakistan 

On April 22, the security forces neutralised two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Pakistan during an encounter that broke out after a search operation was launched in the area adjacent to the Sunjwan military station in Jammu. The terrorists had worn suicidal vests and were going to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack in the city, according to sources. Around 3.45 am, the search party was fired upon by terrorists hiding inside a house, triggering a fierce gunfight. One of the security personnel was killed and six others got injured during anti-terror operation near an Army camp in the Sunjwan area.  

Later, the Security forces detonated and destroyed two suicide vests that were recovered from Pakistani terrorists who were neutralised in the Jammu encounter. Both the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were from wearing suicide vests to carry out 'fidayeen' attacks on vital security installations. The encounter took place near a big army installation in J&K's Sunjwan when the terrorists tried to attack the CISF convoy. This encounter has evoked great concern as it took place two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu and Kashmir Visit. 

Yet another, encounter in Sunjwan broke out last Friday when a group of terrorists launched an attack on a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers. The terrorists were equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons. This led to a fierce shootout during which an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF was killed and nine security personnel were also injured. This took place in Jammu's Sunjwan area in the Jalalabad locality. The forces also took down two Fidayeen terrorists during the encounter. 

