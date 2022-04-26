Sunjwan Encounter: NIA Takes Over Probe; Team To Be Headed By SSP Rank IPS Officer

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe of the Sunjwan encounter case, four days after the attack on the CISF bus followed by an encounter in which two Jaish Fidayeen terrorists were neutralized by Security forces in the Sunjwan area of Jammu.

A senior official privy to the development told Republic that NIA has taken over the case and it will be taking a couple of days to completely hand over the case to NIA from Jammu Kashmir Police. “There are certain legal steps that are to be followed through court for handing over of evidence as well as custody of the accused arrested in this case,” he added.

“Case registered at NIA Jammu Police Station after the order of transfer of the case from Jammu Kashmir Police to National Investigation Agency came today morning; this probe will be headed by SSP Rank IPS Officer. The case has been registered under sections 16,18 and 20 of UAPA; 302, 307, 120B, 121A, 332 of IPC and 7 r/w 27 of Arms Act,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that teams of the National Investigation Agency along with the State Investigation Agency visited the Sunjwan encounter site on the same day when two terrorists were neutralised, and they even collected some evidence from the spot along with the team of SIA.

This is the third case registered by NIA Jammu Police Station this year. Earlier two cases were of “Firing by an unknown Terrorist in J & K equipped with illegal arms/ammunities” and “Firing by millitants on joint search party of Pulwama Police in J&K with illegal arms”.