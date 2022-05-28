Republic Media Network on Saturday confronted Sunjuwan encounter key accused Abid Ahmad Mir as he was being produced before a special NIA court. The accused is an over-ground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit and had also been involved in an attempt to disrupt PM Modi's rally in Jammu on April 24. The accused has been sent to three days of NIA remand.

Mir was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday. According to the NIA, Mir was a close aide of accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay, who has been arrested in the case. He was also in touch with the Pakistan handlers of the JeM.

The counter-terrorist task force said that Mir had knowingly and voluntarily extended support to the accused in the commission of the instant crime.

On April 22, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces after they attacked CISF personnel onboard a bus during the early morning shift change of the force at a checkpost.

The suicide bombers or 'fidayeen' sprayed a volley of bullets from their assault weapons even as they lobbed grenades at the troops a the picket deployed near the Chaddha camp in Sunjwan.

In the incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of CISF was martyred and nine others were injured. The terror attack came just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Samba in the Jammu region.

Terrorist associate arrested in Baramulla

A terrorist associate was arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday. During a routine checking of vehicles, the security forces intercepted a person whose movement raised suspicion.

The person tried to flee after noticing the Naka party. However, he tactfully apprehended. During the search, illegal arms and ammunition were recovered. The preliminary probe revealed that the firearms were obtained with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas.