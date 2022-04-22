Sunjwan Terror Attack: CCTV Footage Of Jammu Encounter Accessed; 2 Terrorists Neutralised

Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive footage of the Jammu encounter in which terrorists can be seen hurling a grenade followed by firing. In the Sunjwan encounter, two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed. One CISF officer was also martyred in the incident.

The two CCTV footage accessed by Republic shows terrorists firing grenade using UBGL (Under barrel grenade launcher) while CISF can be seen taking a position.

2 Jaish suicide bombers, CISF officer killed in Jammu encounter

Security forces on Friday foiled an attempt by banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit by neutralising suspected Pakistan terrorists. In the operation, one CISF official was also martyred and nine security personnel were injured, officials said.

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage PM's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The initial probe revealed that the two terrorists entered the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday after infiltrating from the international border in the RS Pura sector. The terrorists were reportedly staying in a locality close to the SUnjwan Army camp.

"Last night, police and other forces were involved in an operation which culminated... As per reports, the two terrorists were part of JeM's suicide squad, launched from Pakistan and tasked with targeting a camp of the security forces or engaging... to inflict a lot of casualties," the DGP told reporters near the scene of the encounter.

The incident took place when a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel was proceedings towards the Jammu airport came under terrorist attack, who lobbed a grenade and sprayed it with bullets before hiding in the nearby locality. The attack killed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) SP Patel and injured two other occupants. The force retaliated effectively and neutralised two terrorists.