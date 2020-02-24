Sunni Waqf Board Accepts 5-acre Land From By UP Govt; Will Build Mosque, Hospital & More

Amid the progress of the Ram Mandir trust, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on has accepted the offer for an alternative 5-acre land offered by the state government, according to ANI. Moreover, the Waqf board has decided to build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research center, a hospital, and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it. A trust will soon be set up for the construction of the mosque.

UP government allots 5 acres for a mosque in Dhannipur

Sunni Waqf board accepts alternate land

"It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the UP government," board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters. He added, "Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land. The size of the mosque will be decided, keeping in mind local needs".

BIG: Mandir trust chief announces 'Construction of Ayodhya temple to begin in 6 months'

UP govt allots 5-acre land to Muslims

Earlier on February 6, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Parliament, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP cabinet approved the proposal for allotment of five-acre land to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, as per SC orders. The land which was allotted to the Waqf board is located in Dhannipur village which falls under the Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district. On Friday, President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das claimed that the construction of the Ram Temple will begin in 6 months.

Ayodhya verdict: UP Shia Central Waqf Board objects to allotment of 5-acre land to Sunnis

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

BIG: Sunni Waqf Board won't review SC's Ayodhya verdict, undecided on land offer