Sunni Waqf Board Forms Trust For Construction Of Mosque In Ayodhya As Per SC Order

As the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Mandir nears, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has created a trust named, Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation to build the mosque in compliance with the November 9 Supreme Court order pertaining to the then disputed land. The Waqf Board has informed that the newly formed Trust will have a maximum of 15 trustees with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board being its founder trustee. Zufar Ahmad Faruqi (Chairman of Sunni Waqf Board) has been named as the President of the trust while Athar Husain has been elected as the secretary.

Pronouncing the judgement in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. An alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque either by the central govt or the state govt in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya, the SC had directed. The site alloted to the Sunni Waqf Board in compliance with the SC order is near Faizabad on the Ayodhya Highway to Lucknow and is about 25 kilometres from the Ram Mandir site.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins.

