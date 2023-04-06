‘Super 30’ Fame Anand Kumar Receives Padma Shri, Says People From Ground Level Recognised

Anand Kumar, widely known as the founder of the Super 30 educational programme, was conferred with Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan for literature and education. Kumar is a pioneering educator who has helped underprivileged students get admission into India's premier education institutions.

Appreciating the recognition, Kumar said, “People from the ground level are getting awards. This will work as an encouragement for youth. This act of government is also developing a ray of hope among the public that if they will do good work they will surely get awarded.”

#WATCH | Founder of Super 30 educational programme, Anand Kumar, receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/R8vJl5nxa7 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

The journey of Anand Kumar

Educator Anand Kumar, who is from Patna in Bihar, took an initiative in the 2000s to educate the children coming from underprivileged sections of society, who can not afford the expenses of coaching classes, for IIT-JEE. Initially, he selected 30 bright minds from the underprivileged section to prepare them for engineering’s most competitive exam in the country. However, over the years, Kumar has expanded the capacity of his coaching classes.

The bollywood movie ‘Super 30’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, is based on his life. The movie was released in the year 2019 depicting the challenges faced by Anand Kumar in achieving his dream to help the downtrodden.

Padma Awards 2023

Padma Awards are presented in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri to honour people for their notable work in different disciplines and fields like art, social work, literature and education, public affairs, etc.

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, President Murmu approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including three duo cases. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. A total of 52 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday, April 5 – two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri.