Poverty and managing the family were the biggest of the challenges for Mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar among other challenges including threat by the mafia. However, speaking to Republic TV, he revealed the hacks to be successful. He said success is obvious if people work with all one’s heart and be persistent on the way.

Notably, Anand Kumar’s name was also one from the list of the Padma Shri awardees announced by the government in 2023. He was conferred with the prestigious Padma awards in the field of literature and education.

‘Work with persistence and heart’

Revealing the formula to overcome challenges in life, Padma Shri awardee Anand Kumar said, “Poverty was a challenge and so was to feed and take care of the children. Additionally, the presence of the Mafia and people maligning the image, there were multiple challenges. I would like to share with the viewers, on the basis of the experience of the last 20 years, challenges are a part of life but success is inevitable if one works with persistence and heart.”

When asked about the genesis of the idea to teach poor students, lacking monetary resources to afford education, Kumar narrated, “I got the admission to the Cambridge University in 1994, however, I didn't have money, my father was a low paid employee in the postal department. I didn’t even have enough money to pay for the airfare. Amid this situation, my father suffered a heart attack and then I was offered a government job. But then I felt there are so many children who are talented but lack resources. Something should be done for them. Thus not joining the postal department, I started teaching the underprivileged children.”

Super 30 to go pan-India

In a major announcement, Anand Kumar said that he is opening up the Super 30 to students from across India. “From this year onwards, we are going to open up Super 30 for all children in India. Moreover, by the end of the year, we will also try to launch our online education platform.”

He also narrated an incident, wherein one of his students by the name of Dhananjay cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission examination and then travelled to London for further studies. However, Kumar stated that he left all (opportunities) and focussed on teaching the poor children.

