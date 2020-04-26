Supercar Youth Was Punished For Not Wearing Face-mask, Clarifies Indore ASP

After the video of a young man driving a yellow Porsche being subjected to harsh treatment by the Indore security committee guards went viral, the Indore police has now released their statement on why such strong action was taken against him. On Sunday morning, the Indore security committee guards caught a young man in his yellow supercar, who was out on the roads to distribute food packets. Despite having the curfew pass in possession, the man was pulled out of his car and made to do sit-ups. The Indore ASP stated that the boy was punished for not wearing a mask amid the COVID crisis.

Those who were out unnecessarily were being stopped. Action has been taken as proper mask wasn't being used by him. Mixed forces are deployed at checkpoints - personnel from Police, Security Committee & SPOs: Indore ASP on man driving a Porsche amid lockdown made to do squats pic.twitter.com/mnUjYKjFCS — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

'Was delivering food packets'

Earlier in the day, the father of the man, Deepak Daryani spoke to news agency ANI defending his son."We have been distributing food packets to the poor and in police stations. We have also donated our personal ambulance to the government for social service. The police personnel were not involved in the incident. They were from the Nagar Surakhsa team. They were hurling abuses at my son. Not once were did they listen to what he was trying to say. If there was a problem they should have taken him to the police station, followed due process of law. You are making him do sit-ups insulting him in front of the media," said Deepak Daryani.

The incident

In the video, the police can be seen firmly, and at times loudly, forcing him to do sit-ups as punishment, with the officer on hand clearly in no mood to tolerate his explanation. Sanskar stated that despite having all necessary documents in possession including a curfew pass, the police did not listen to him.

"The police did not listen to me at all, they started misbehaving with me, abusing me, and started fooling around. I had a curfew pass, the official pass which was signed, and my license, but they did not listen to me. They made me do sit-ups which I have no problem with since I follow the government's rules and I always will. But I am saddened by their behavior, I hope this kind of treatment doesn't happen with anyone else in Indore," he added.

