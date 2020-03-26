Superstar Big B Praises KMC's Efforts In Sanitization Works Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown of the entire country till the mid of April, every civic administration and state government throughout the nation is doing its bit to tackle the humanitarian crisis. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) efforts to make sure that the cleanliness of the city is maintained to its utmost level was appreciated by no other by Amitabh Bachhan himself.

A visual tweeted by a local resident of south Kolkata's Sarat Bose Avenue, in which sanitization workers were tirelessly cleaning the road wearing their safety gears along with heavy disinfectant vehicles spraying disinfectants on the streets was retweeted by the superstar of the millennium. Mr Bachhan was all praises for Kolkata Municipal Corporation's disinfectant drives.

Amitabh Bachhan even asked the civic authorities of Mumbai to even take a cue from its Kolkata colleague.

wow .. this is fantastic .. Mumbai , hello .. can the authorities please do this for us too .. https://t.co/726UzW76Zv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

Disinfection drive in Kolkata

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation launched its disinfection drive for the entire city especially the hospitals, bus terminals, housing complexes, markets and other places of mass gathering to minimize the chances of infection from the virus that is causing havoc worldwide. Different departments of the KMC have been working in sync led by its chief and Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim to make sure that the city's hygiene is maintained well.

The Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, who is also currently serving as cabinet minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Government in the West Bengal and a senior leader of the Trinamool has been seen hitting the streets throughout the lockdown period inspecting nook and corners of the city along with his team.

