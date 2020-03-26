The Debate
Superstar Big B Praises KMC's Efforts In Sanitization Works Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

General News

KMC's efforts to make sure that the cleanliness of the city is maintained to its utmost level was appreciated by no other by Superstar Amitabh Bachhan himself

Written By Suryagni Roy | Mumbai | Updated On:
KMC

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown of the entire country till the mid of April, every civic administration and state government throughout the nation is doing its bit to tackle the humanitarian crisis. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) efforts to make sure that the cleanliness of the city is maintained to its utmost level was appreciated by no other by Amitabh Bachhan himself.

A visual tweeted by a local resident of south Kolkata's Sarat Bose Avenue, in which sanitization workers were tirelessly cleaning the road wearing their safety gears along with heavy disinfectant vehicles spraying disinfectants on the streets was retweeted by the superstar of the millennium. Mr Bachhan was all praises for Kolkata Municipal Corporation's disinfectant drives.

READ | COVID-19: Delivery From Online Grocery Platforms Comes To Halt In Kolkata Amid Lockdown

Amitabh Bachhan even asked the civic authorities of Mumbai to even take a cue from its Kolkata colleague. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Shocking Pictures Of Abandoned Hot Spots In Kolkata; See Pics

Disinfection drive in Kolkata

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation launched its disinfection drive for the entire city especially the hospitals, bus terminals, housing complexes, markets and other places of mass gathering to minimize the chances of infection from the virus that is causing havoc worldwide. Different departments of the KMC have been working in sync led by its chief and Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim to make sure that the city's hygiene is maintained well.

The Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, who is also currently serving as cabinet minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Government in the West Bengal and a senior leader of the Trinamool has been seen hitting the streets throughout the lockdown period inspecting nook and corners of the city along with his team.

READ | 255 Arrested In Kolkata For Defying Lockdown

READ | 'Semi-finals To The Run Up To 2021 Bengal Elections Are 'Tripolar,'' Says Former KMC Mayor

READ | Coronavirus: Real Estate Developers In Bengal Seek Relief For 6 Months

(Image: PTI)

First Published:
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES