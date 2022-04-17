'Support Hunar Haat Artisans': Anurag Thakur Urges Bollywood, Corporate Houses

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday urged corporate houses and film industry to encourage local artisans by sourcing their anniversary and festival gifts from Hunar Haat, an initiative that seeks to strengthen the idea of self-reliant India.

Inaugurating the 40th edition of Hunar Haat here, Thakur said more than 1,000 craftsmen and artisans from across the country have showcased their unique products, with some even giving a live demonstration of creating indigenous products.

“Diwali may be 5-6 months away, but place your orders for corporate gifts right now, right here at Hunar Haat,” he said, urging the film industry and the corporate sector to support craftsmen and artisans.

The Minister said 'One District One Product' initiative of the government has not only allowed people to generate their own income, but also created job opportunities for a few others in the vicinity when economies across the world were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting Skill India, Thakur said the initiative has turned people into job givers instead of becoming job seekers.

Thakur said under the 'Tejas' skilling programme, India plans to send skilled manpower to countries such as the UAE. “Within a year, 30,000 skilled job-seekers will be sent to the UAE,” he said.

Thakur urged the Minority Affairs Ministry to examine feasibility of conducting short term skill training courses concurrently in the future edition of Hunar Haats planned across the country.

Speaking about the Hunar Haat initiative, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the gathering in Mumbai reflected the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' spirit of the country.

“You will get to experience the country's culture and skills right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Cuttack,” he said, adding that more than nine lakh artisans and craftspersons have benefitted by getting employment opportunities through Hunar Haat, in the last seven years.