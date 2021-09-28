'Support Us, Or Else': Rakesh Tikait Warns Media As The Next Target Of Farmers' Anger

Issuing a warning against media houses, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday claimed that the next target will be the media if they do not lend support to farmers' protests. Tikait who has now landed in Chhattisgarh added that he would not spare even a Congress govt, saying 'We will find something or other'. Tikait has warned nationwide protests in poll-bound states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand if the Centre does not roll back the three Farm Laws.

Tikait: 'Next target are media houses'

"The problem of Chhattisgarh will also be raised. The big problem is of MSP which is the problem of the whole country is there too. So what if there is a Congress government? Let it be. We will find something or the other. The next target is the media house. If you want to survive, then give support to us or else you will be gone too," said Tikait to reporters at Raipur airport.

Bharat Bandh halts traffic

On Monday, heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Gurugram-Delhi area and Delhi-Noida flyway, as daily commuters waited in long queues as several lanes were shut due to protesting farmers. Protestors in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh also clashed with police as they protested against the three laws. As many as 25 trains were delayed as farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh held 'rail roko' squatting on rail tracks. Roads wore a deserted look as public transport did not function for the nationwide protest in several states like Kerala, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Thanking Indians for the massive response to the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha's call for a 'Bharat bandh', Tikait apologised for the traffic jam at Delhi's borders. Assuring the protesting farmers had arranged water, tea and food for passengers who were stuck in traffic, he reminded farmers were protesting problems for the last 10 months. He also assured that medical services and ambulances will not be stopped. Bharat Bandh was held across India with shops, institutions kept shut for 6 AM to 4 PM to mark the first year anniversary of the passage of the 3 farm laws.

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.