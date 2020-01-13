'Supporter Of Azaadi From Ignorance': JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar On Sloganeering

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar speaking to Republic TV said that he is a great supporter of azaadi (freedom) but azaadi from ignorance. He was responding to the question about how he feels about chants of azaadi during the protests on the campus. The JNU VC has come under fire for his handling of the months-long stand-off between the administration and students over hostel fee hikes, student politics and anti-CAA agitation, prompting several students and political leaders calling for his resignation.

"I am a great supporter of azaadi but azaadi from ignorance. That is what we do in universities, we create knowledge. We transmit this new knowledge into young students. That is how we want to support azaadi from ignorance (sic)," M Jagadesh Kumar told Republic TV.

Reforms in JNU opposed by some

The JNU VC said that since taking over the administration in 2016, his main objective was to make the university the best in the world and hence embarked on an academic as well as administrative reforms. "When we started reforming the university through various statutary bodies like the academic council and executive council, I could see that a small section of students and teachers were vehemently against it. We have more than 600 faculty and 8,000 students and most of them are focused on academic excellence."

Being vilified, but part of my job

Jagadesh Kumar also said that his name was vilified and demonized but that is "part of being the vice-chancellor of JNU". Kumar called the violence on the campus on January 5 as "unfortunate" and said that violence should not have taken place.

Delhi HC issues notice to social media platforms

Probing into the 'masked mob' violence in JNU, the Delhi High Court on Monday has issued a notice to social media giants WhatsApp, Google and Facebook on a plea asking them to preserve the data concerning the JNU violence. Sources reveal that three JNU professors had filed the plea regarding several social media groups which were used to mobilise the mob which attacked the campus on January 5. The High Court will pronounce the verdict on Tuesday.

Violence at JNU

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on January 5, prompting the university administration to call in the police. At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and later discharged.

