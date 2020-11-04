'Suppressing Media's Voice Is A Blot On Democracy': Himachal Pradesh CM On Arnab's Arrest

Strongly condemning the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has remarked that that suppressing the voice of media is a 'blot on democracy'. The BJP leader stated that the way Arnab has been arrested is 'unfortunate'.

महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा मीडिया ग्रुप @Republic_Bharat के पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की इस तरह गिरफ्तारी करना बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



मैं लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तम्भ एवं स्वतन्त्र पत्रकारिता पर किए इस हमले की घोर निंदा करता हूँ।



मीडिया की आवाज को दबाना लोकतंत्र पर कुठाराघात है। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 4, 2020

'Attack on free press'

As the Mumbai Police continues its witch hunt against Republic and arrested Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning, several leaders including Union Ministers have condemned the 'totalitarian' act, labeling it as a clear attack on press freedom. Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the MVA government in Maharashtra for the 'blatant misuse of state power' to target the 4th pillar of democracy.

BJP National President JP Nadda remarked that 'India will punish Sonia-Rahul Gandhi for their brazen and intimidating use of state power'. Moreover, he highlighted that every person who believes in free press and freedom of expression is 'furious' at the Maharashtra government. Labeling the incident as 'shocking,' Nadda asserted that this is another instance of the Gandhis' 'directed antic of silencing' those who disagree with them.

Police seek 14-day custody

With the Alibag court set to hear the custody hearing of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the police have sought a 14-day remand. The police had arrested Arnab earlier on Wednesday morning dragging him out of his residence without even allowing him to put on his shoes. Moreover, the Bombay High Court is set to hear the illegal arrest plea by Arnab Goswami at 3 pm on Thursday.

The Alibag court had ordered a medical checkup of Arnab after clear indications of physical injuries inflicted by the police. The police's manhandling was caught on tape as they dragged Arnab out of his residence. Despite court's order of medical checkup, the police attempted several delaying tactics before completing it after nearly 3 hours.

'Pulled by his belt, beaten on the back'

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief was illegally arrested and assaulted by the Mumbai Police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

