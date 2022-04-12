Supreme Court Allows Centre More Time To File Affidavit On Gangster Abu Salem's Petition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre more time to file its affidavit on extradited gangster Abu Salem's petition, referring to the fact that his imprisonment cannot exceed 25 years under the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.

The matter was remanded for further hearing on April 21 by a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh. During the hearing, Abu Salem's lawyer asked the court to order the government to file its affidavit the next day. Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, objected, claiming that because his client is implicated in the 1993 bomb blast case, he can't tell the government when to file.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had previously lodged a complaint in this case, claiming that the Indian court is not bound by the then-deputy prime minister's guarantee in 2002 that mobster Abu Salem would not be sentenced to death or imprisoned for more than 25 years.

“This Court while deciding Criminal Appeal no.415/416/2012 filed by Abu Salem Abdul Qayyum Ansari has held that “both India and Portugal are two sovereign unequivocal terms, the verdict by the Constitutional Court of Portugal is not binding on this Court but only has persuasive value.” That the argument of the appellant (Salem) that imprisonment term cannot extend beyond 25 years as per the assurance given is legally unsustainable, ” the CBI said in its affidavit. According to the CBI, the appellant's argument is without merit, and the life sentence imposed by the trial court is legally correct and does not require intervention.

Abu Salem argues TADA court's 2017 judgement violates extradition treaty terms

Salem has argued that a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) Court's 2017 judgement ordering him to life in prison violated the conditions of the extradition treaty.

Salem's advocate, Rishi Malhotra, stated that on December 17, 2002, the Government of India offered the Government of Portugal a solemn sovereign assurance that if the Appellant Salem is repatriated for trials in India, he will neither face the death sentence or be incarcerated for more than 25 years.

Malhotra further claimed that the TADA Court had disobeyed the Extradition Order. He went on to say that the government can use its authority under Sections 432 and 433 of the Criminal Procedure Code to mitigate a term of imprisonment to a sentence of not more than 25 years because the execution of the sentence was solely in the hands of the government.

The petitioner also stated that the government should ensure that punishment is consistent and proportionate to the assurances, however, it cannot be maintained that the Court's hands were restricted in refusing to sentence Appellant Salem to more than 25 years imprisonment. He also brought up the subject of 'Set Off.' Appellant Salem claims that despite being in detention in Portugal for some passport violations since September 18, 2002, and serving a four-and-a-half-year term, he was detained on September 18, 2002, in response to a Red Corner Notice issued by the Designated Courts in Mumbai.

“Even if the said date is not to be taken into consideration for the purposes of Set-Off, the Ministerial Order dated 28.3.03 of the Ministry of Justice Portugal by which it had admitted the Extradition request of the Appellant of the Government of India to be tried for various offences ought to have been taken into consideration,” the lawyer said.

The TADA Court, on the other hand, decided that because the Appellant was liberated in the Portugal case on October 12, 2005, the detention for Set-Off purposes would begin from October 12, 2005.

According to the incarceration certificate, the Appellant Salem has served nearly 17 years of his sentence by counting his Set-Off period from November 2005, while his Set-Off term should be considered from March 28, 2003, the lawyer added.

