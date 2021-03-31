Supreme Court-appointed 3 Member Committee Submits Report On New Farm Laws In Sealed Cover

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee that was to look into the Centre's three new farm laws that have courted controversy has submitted its report to the Apex court in a sealed cover. The committee stated that around 85 farmer organisations have been consulted regarding this case. The panel has submitted the report to SC after meeting with the farm organisations in order to find a solution to the issue.

The three committee members are Anil Ghanvat, Ashok Gulati, and Pramod Joshi, and the idea behind forming the committee was to study the laws in detail. Bhupinder Singh Mann, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, was also a part of the committee discussions. This comes amid the farmers' protest against the Modi government's farm reforms that has continued since December somewhat dispersing, if only for its leaders to unfurl their political ambitions. The Centre and the farmer leaders have held almost a dozen meetings, with the Modi government making some allowances but the farmers not budging from their position seeking full repeal of the reforms.

The committee itself had been appointed amid controversy, with the farmer leaders questioning the initial appointment of BS Mann who had earlier expressed an opinion in favour of the reforms. Since then, numerous bodies and entities of renown and standing have backed the laws, with the IMF and US government giving them their backing. The Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the laws as the panel examined the matter.

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(Image Credits: PTI/Pixabay)