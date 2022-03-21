Supreme Court-appointed Panel Finds 86% Farmers Supported Now-repealed Farm Laws

The three farm laws, which triggered massive and marathon protests for 333 days, and claimed about 600 lives, were supported by 86% of farmers (representing 3 crore farmers), according to a panel of experts appointed by the Supreme Court. The panel was of the view that repealing of the farm laws is unfair to the silent majority.

The panel was appointed to examine the three farm acts and were of the opinion that the states should be given the independence to implement the acts; however, after the due approval from the Central government.

Majority of farmers support now-repealed farm laws

The panel had four members: agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of a faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union. Mann, later decided to recuse himself from the panel. The report suggested the use of alternative redressal mechanisms for dispute resolution for the stakeholders through civil courts or arbitrary mechanisms. It also recommended ways to strengthen the agricultural infrastructure and also ways to implement the acts.

In November 2021, after year-long protests by farmers, PM Modi announced the repeal of three farm laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure. Later, the Centre gave a written assurance to fulfil SKM's demands that included the formation of an MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding of electricity bills.

The Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament and later got the President's assent. Buoyed by the victory, on December 11, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Samyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

