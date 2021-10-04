Supreme Court Approves Ex-gratia To Kin Of COVID Victims To Be Disbursed Within 30 Days

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday has approved the Centre's disaster management guidelines on payment of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia compensation to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19, and ordered the money to be disbursed within 30 days of applying.

A Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna said, “The next kin of the deceased shall be paid an amount of Rs 50,000 and it will be over and above the amounts paid by Centre and state under various benevolent schemes.”

“No state shall deny the Rs 50,000 benefit on the ground that cause of death in death certificate is not Covid-19. The district authorities will take remedial steps to have the cause of death corrected. District level committee details to be published in print media, " the Bench added.

The apex court approved the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for grant of compensation in COVID-19 death cases and asked the Centre and States to give wide publicity to the ex-gratia scheme.

"Next of kin of deceased died due to COVID-19 will get ex gratia of 50,000, which shall be minimum and over and above amounts paid by Centre and State under various schemes. The payment will be from State Disaster Relief Funds," the Bench ordered.

NDMA recommended ex-gratia amount to the kin of those who died due to COVID

On September 22, the NDMA had recommended that Rs 50,000 be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19. It had said that ex-gratia assistance will also be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic. The government had said that NDMA had issued the guidelines on September 11 in compliance with the directions of the apex court given on June 30, wherein it had directed the authority to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance.

In its affidavit filed on a batch of pleas by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and intervenors represented by advocate Sumeer Sodhi seeking ex-gratia assistance to family members of COVID-19 victims, the Centre had said the NDMA has already started discussions/consultations on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission regarding insurance intervention.

With Agency Inputs