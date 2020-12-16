Supreme Court Asks Farmer Unions To Partake In Proceedings; Will Form Panel For Resolution

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened to end the deadlock between the Central government and the farmers agitating against the newly enacted farm laws. While hearing a crucial petition by a student that sought direction to authorities to remove the farmers protesting at several border points of Delhi for the last 21 days, the top court asked for the farmer unions to be made a party to the case and state their issues before the bench. It also decided to form a panel to resolve the issue and sought names for the committee. The committee, monitored by the Supreme Court, will include members of Kisan Unions as well as government intermediaries.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while hearing the matter, said the farmers' agitation would soon become a “national issue” if not resolved at the earliest. He directed the petitioner to make farmer unions a party to the court proceedings and called on the representatives to sit together and prepare a list of tentative committee members from both sides. The matter has been listed for hearing on Thursday.

READ | PM Modi Takes On Opposition's 'conspiracy To Mislead Farmers'; Allays Concerns Over Reform

Responding to SG Tushar Mehta's argument that negotiations were ongoing between the government and the farmer unions but the latter side was insistent on 'repeal or nothing', CJI Bobde also stated that the Centre’s negotiations have not worked so far and are ‘bound to fail again’ as the farmers are adamant on repealing the agriculture laws. The top court also said that there was no legal issue in the demonstration, except for the hindrance to the freedom of movement of people. The bench further said that the Delhi Police has itself blocked the roads and restricted the movement of people in light of the protests.

A Bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian were hearing a plea filed by law student Rishabh Sharma who said that commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

READ | 6 Haryana MLAs Huddle Up Over Agriculture Laws; SC To Hear Plea For Removal Of Farmers

Farmers harden stance on farm laws; threaten to block Chilla Border

Hardening their stance on the three new Agri laws, farmer leaders on Tuesday said that they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what. They said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "We are not running away from a negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals."

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ | Union Cabinet To Meet On December 16 Amid Farmers Agitation: Official

READ | Farmers' Union BKU (Kisan) Suspends Protests For A Month; Demands Law Guaranteeing MSP