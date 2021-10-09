Supreme Court Assures 'mechanism' To Probe Exorbitant Hospital Bills During COVID 2nd Wave

In a key development, the Supreme Court on October 8 stated it would devise a mechanism for redressal of grievances pertaining to overcharging COVID patients for expenses incurred by hospitals and medical practitioners during the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic.

A division bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna issued a notice to the Centre and assured that the Apex Court would do the needful to scrutinise and 'deal with such grievances'.

"Mandamus has been sought to set up mechanism bu Central government to scrutinise bills of patients who believe they have been overcharged. This concerns wide strata of society. Issue notice, returnable after four weeks," the Apex Court had stated.

"We will devise a mechanism to deal with such grievances," Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna added.

SC issues notice to Centre over exorbitant medical bills during COVID second wave

Advocate Krishna Ballabh Thakur, appearing on behalf of petitioner Abhinav Thapar, said that a lot of difficulties were faced by COVID patients during the deadly wave of the pandemic owing to exorbitant medical fees charged by several hospitals, medical practitioners and doctors.

The petition filed by Thapar sought directions to the Centre to formulate a committee at the state and district levels to scrutinise, evaluate and audit the medical bills and the expenses charged to COVID patients and their families.

Acknowledging that patients might be overcharged, the bench said, "We understand the problem. Don't worry, we will do something."

'Refund over-charged amount of COVID-19 patients': Thapar's plea before SC read

Thapar has further sought the Central and State governments to direct respective hospitals and doctors under their jurisdiction to refund the 'over-charged' amount of COVID patients to respective parties.

"There is no uniform policy and guidelines till date regarding the refund of exorbitant amount overcharged from patients either at the state level or central level and COVID-19 patients and their families are left at the mercy of private hospitals, which have been exploiting the global pandemic." Thapar's plea read.

The plea further brought to the attention of the court that people and patients were compelled to utilise private hospitals owing to the grave dearth of medical facilities elsewhere and an outstretched medical infrastructure across the nation.