Supreme Court At Full Strength After 2 New Judges Sworn In; Check Full List Of 34 Judges

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate K V Viswanathan were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday, May 19. With two new judges sworn in, the SC is at full strength now, 34. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the newly sworn in judges.

Following the retirement of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah, the Supreme Court, which has a sanctioned judicial strength of 34, was working with 32 judges.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, was the former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. Senior Advocate K V Viswanathan, directly elevated from the Bar, will be the Chief Justice of India in August 2030. Viswanathan will go on to hold office for about 10 months.

The names of the judges were recommended by the SC Collegium headed by the CJI on May 16, following which the government approved it and the President signed the warrants of appointment.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the new Union Law Minister announced the appointments. It is pertinent to note that the vacancy at the apex court is set to rise again soon with two judges – Justices K M Joseph and Ajay Rastogi – set to retire in June this year.

List of all 34 SC judges