Supreme Court At Full Strength After 2 New Judges Sworn In; Check Full List Of 34 Judges

The vacancy at the apex court is set to rise again soon with two judges – Justices K M Joseph and Ajay Rastogi – set to retire in June this year.

Isha Bhandari
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate K V Viswanathan were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday, May 19. With two new judges sworn in, the SC is at full strength now, 34. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the newly sworn in judges.

Following the retirement of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah, the Supreme Court, which has a sanctioned judicial strength of 34, was working with 32 judges.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, was the former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. Senior Advocate K V Viswanathan, directly elevated from the Bar, will be the Chief Justice of India in August 2030. Viswanathan will go on to hold office for about 10 months.

The names of the judges were recommended by the SC Collegium headed by the CJI on May 16, following which the government approved it and the President signed the warrants of appointment.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the new Union Law Minister announced the appointments. It is pertinent to note that the vacancy at the apex court is set to rise again soon with two judges – Justices K M Joseph and Ajay Rastogi – set to retire in June this year.

List of all 34 SC judges 

  1. Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud - Chief Justice of India
  2. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul 
  3. Justice K.M. Joseph
  4. Justice Ajay Rastogi 
  5. Justice Sanjiv Khanna 
  6. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai 
  7. Justice Surya Kant 
  8. Justice Aniruddha Bose 
  9. Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna 
  10. Justice Krishna Murari 
  11. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat 
  12. Justice V. Ramasubramanian 
  13. Justice Hrishikesh Roy 
  14. Justice Abhay.S. Oka 
  15. Justice Vikram Nath 
  16. Justice J.K. Maheshwari 
  17. Justice Hima Kohli
  18. Justice B.V. Nagarathna
  19. Justice C.T. Ravikumar 
  20. Justice M.M. Sundresh
  21. Justice Bela M. Trivedi 
  22. Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha
  23. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
  24. Justice J.B. Pardiwala
  25. Justice Dipankar Datta
  26. Justice Pankaj Mithal 
  27. Justice Sanjay Karol
  28. Justice Sanjay Kumar
  29. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah 
  30. Justice Manoj Misra 
  31. Justice Rajesh Bindal 
  32. Justice Aravind Kumar 
  33. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra
  34. Justice K V Viswanathan
